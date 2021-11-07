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INTERNATIONAL COURT ISSUES INDICTMENT AGAINST POPE FRANCIS, MRNA DEATH SURGE BEGINS W/ KEVIN ANNETT (MIRRORED)
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2004 views • November 07, 2021
INTERNATIONAL COURT ISSUES INDICTMENT AGAINST POPE FRANCIS, MRNA DEATH SURGE BEGINS W/ KEVIN ANNETT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOvxJQz8fHer/
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
First I review a few of the latest developments on the ongoing war against the devolved Pagan cult, the surge of mRNA shot injuries that are now causing overwhelmed emergency rooms across the United States and the UK body count. I also share some really positive developments within the Rabbinical court - this is a major development. Then Kevin Annett rejoins the program to explain the indictment against Pope Francis and the procedures of the court. He explains why this international court is legal under international law. We also discuss Pope Francis's planned visit to the child mass grave sites in Canada and how the Native American communities are united against his visit. Native Chiefs and Elders threaten to have him arrested if he dares to visit the burial sites. You can see more of Kevin Annett and his ongoing work at https://MurderByDecree.com.
You can also learn more about Kevin Annett and his work at https://RepublicOfKanata.ca or listen to his weekly 6pm ET Sunday show at https://bbsradio.com/HereWeStand
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://purebellavita.com/pages/c60-sarah-westall?sca_ref=1290220.bH1D9nyiWa - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOvxJQz8fHer/
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
First I review a few of the latest developments on the ongoing war against the devolved Pagan cult, the surge of mRNA shot injuries that are now causing overwhelmed emergency rooms across the United States and the UK body count. I also share some really positive developments within the Rabbinical court - this is a major development. Then Kevin Annett rejoins the program to explain the indictment against Pope Francis and the procedures of the court. He explains why this international court is legal under international law. We also discuss Pope Francis's planned visit to the child mass grave sites in Canada and how the Native American communities are united against his visit. Native Chiefs and Elders threaten to have him arrested if he dares to visit the burial sites. You can see more of Kevin Annett and his ongoing work at https://MurderByDecree.com.
You can also learn more about Kevin Annett and his work at https://RepublicOfKanata.ca or listen to his weekly 6pm ET Sunday show at https://bbsradio.com/HereWeStand
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://purebellavita.com/pages/c60-sarah-westall?sca_ref=1290220.bH1D9nyiWa - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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