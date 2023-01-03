Dr. Rubens AMARAL (Brazil): "Half of the world's population is transgenic"

Dr. Rubens Azevedo do Amaral (https://www.escavador.com/sobre/3251242/rubens-azevedo-do-amaral):

"Due to gene vaccines, half of the world's population is now transgenic, it is hybrid. These are not "adverse" reactions, but "in favor" of a world genocide plan" (March 4, 2022)

Dr. Rubens Azevedo do Amaral is a nephrologist, geneticist, master in education, writer and speaker. Hypertension specialist from the Brazilian Society of Hypertension. Postgraduate Diploma in Exercise Physiology in Health, Illness and Aging at the USP Faculty of Medicine. He coordinator of the University of the Third Age of São Caetano do Sul, where he is responsible for the discipline of Spirituality. Former head of the nephrology service of the Beneficência Portuguesa of Santos.

Source: Reações adversas: o que a grande mídia não te conta – ComunicaMPV – 24 - 5 Αbril 2022

https://medicospelavidacovid19.com.br/videos/reacoes-adversas-o-que-a-grande-midia-nao-te-conta-comunicampv-24/

