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Quartet Preview - Being a Prisoner of Your Beliefs
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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Are you a prisoner of your convictions? In this period of amazing change the things that we have assumed were real, and about how this reality works, etc., are going to change dramatically. Our ability to navigate these changes depends on our ability to see beyond the ideas we brought with us from the past. The ability to release our old beliefs may be fundamental to moving forward.


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The full version is available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-being-a-prisoner-of-your-beliefs/

Are you a prisoner of your convictions? In this period of amazing change the things that we have assumed were real, and about how this reality works, etc., are going to change dramatically. Our ability to navigate these changes depends on our ability to see beyond the ideas we brought with us from the past. The ability to release our old beliefs may be fundamental to moving forward.

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!


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disinformationgregg bradenskinwalker ranchjohn petersenpenny kellykingsley dennis
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