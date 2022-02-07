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💥Alt-News UPDATE; COVID Protest Worldwide! Why is the media SILENT as History is being written?! (Censored by The-Tube)
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156 views • February 07, 2022
~ Help support this channel. LEAVE A COMMENT and SUBSCRIBE! ~ Donations are welcomed! My newly UPDATED Cash.app address is; https://Cash.app/$Professorcurtisfre (Thanks for the help!) Through PayPal ~My email address at; [email protected] or use this link... https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=A52ELY7Y5G9VC
~REVELATIONS 13:17 ... AND THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL, SAVE HE THAT HAD THE MARK, OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST, OR THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME. (The number of his name is within the QR Code presented.)
🔴 BREAKING: Kenney caves. Alberta's premier announces an end to all restrictions, beginning with the vax pass next week. THEY GIVE CREDIT TO THEMSELVES FOR THEIR VICTORY OVER COVID, NOT THE TRUCKERS. LINK; https://twitter.com/i/status/1489635789763866624
~ Trudeau says he can't recall how many times he wore blackface makeup. (P.S. THIS ARTICLE IS OVER 2 YEARS OLD. THE MEDIA HIDES STORIES LIKE THIS!) LINK; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/19/justin-trudeau-wearing-blackface-details-emerge-third-incident
~ Premier Scott Moe once again is vowing to end all COVID-related restrictions in Saskatchewan Canada. LINK; https://twitter.com/i/status/1489635789763866624
~ Here is a list of Countries That Have Removed All Internal Covid Restrictions; LINK; https://www.traveloffpath.com/countries-that-have-removed-all-internal-covid-restrictions/
~ INSANE: Winnipeg has come out in force! This ain't Trudeau's town. LINK; https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1486079697817522176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Eprofile%3AProfessorCurtis%7Ctwgr%5EeyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fprofessorcurtis.com%2F ~ Ottawa Canada Anti Mandate Truckers Convoy The Crowds are beginning to build...This is going to be Epic (2 min. video.)
LINK; https://twitter.com/i/status/1487183777126178816
~ NUREMBERG II PAPERS SERVED IN AUSTRALIA. THE COPS HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED OF THEIR NEW STATUS. LINK; https://www.bitchute.com/video/01kRVIs6XGd3/
~ NONCOMPLIANCE DEFIANCE! The firing of the first responders that served us when we had no idea as to how bad C-19 was, and using Mandates created by self serving politicians to do it, is the greatest insult of them all. These politicians are making the situation worse and they have no intention of backing down. Because of these actions, the Financial Depression that we have entered will be far worse. So go vintage! Reuse, recycle, repair, and rebuild. Gardening, sewing, cooking, canned foods, and food foraging. Blackouts and long lines are now guaranteed, just like in a third world country! So deal with it by simplifying your lifestyle. Cut your spending to the bone, vote with your dollars, and leave the neighbors out of your business, then be happy! Find out what still works, like the post office and eBay and work it! ~ Prof.
~ Sincerely, Thank you for your donations! My mailing address is; Professor Curtis P.O. Box 99851 Emeryville Beach, CA 94662 (My website) https://professorcurtis.com... Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] ~ Thank you, for your love! Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Canned Foods, and Cash Money. P.S. Always be prepared to defend yourself, your stash, and your family. Start by not speaking about what you have organized to people outside of your in-crowd. ~ Prof. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you, for your love!
~REVELATIONS 13:17 ... AND THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL, SAVE HE THAT HAD THE MARK, OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST, OR THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME. (The number of his name is within the QR Code presented.)
🔴 BREAKING: Kenney caves. Alberta's premier announces an end to all restrictions, beginning with the vax pass next week. THEY GIVE CREDIT TO THEMSELVES FOR THEIR VICTORY OVER COVID, NOT THE TRUCKERS. LINK; https://twitter.com/i/status/1489635789763866624
~ Trudeau says he can't recall how many times he wore blackface makeup. (P.S. THIS ARTICLE IS OVER 2 YEARS OLD. THE MEDIA HIDES STORIES LIKE THIS!) LINK; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/19/justin-trudeau-wearing-blackface-details-emerge-third-incident
~ Premier Scott Moe once again is vowing to end all COVID-related restrictions in Saskatchewan Canada. LINK; https://twitter.com/i/status/1489635789763866624
~ Here is a list of Countries That Have Removed All Internal Covid Restrictions; LINK; https://www.traveloffpath.com/countries-that-have-removed-all-internal-covid-restrictions/
~ INSANE: Winnipeg has come out in force! This ain't Trudeau's town. LINK; https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1486079697817522176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Eprofile%3AProfessorCurtis%7Ctwgr%5EeyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fprofessorcurtis.com%2F ~ Ottawa Canada Anti Mandate Truckers Convoy The Crowds are beginning to build...This is going to be Epic (2 min. video.)
LINK; https://twitter.com/i/status/1487183777126178816
~ NUREMBERG II PAPERS SERVED IN AUSTRALIA. THE COPS HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED OF THEIR NEW STATUS. LINK; https://www.bitchute.com/video/01kRVIs6XGd3/
~ NONCOMPLIANCE DEFIANCE! The firing of the first responders that served us when we had no idea as to how bad C-19 was, and using Mandates created by self serving politicians to do it, is the greatest insult of them all. These politicians are making the situation worse and they have no intention of backing down. Because of these actions, the Financial Depression that we have entered will be far worse. So go vintage! Reuse, recycle, repair, and rebuild. Gardening, sewing, cooking, canned foods, and food foraging. Blackouts and long lines are now guaranteed, just like in a third world country! So deal with it by simplifying your lifestyle. Cut your spending to the bone, vote with your dollars, and leave the neighbors out of your business, then be happy! Find out what still works, like the post office and eBay and work it! ~ Prof.
~ Sincerely, Thank you for your donations! My mailing address is; Professor Curtis P.O. Box 99851 Emeryville Beach, CA 94662 (My website) https://professorcurtis.com... Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] ~ Thank you, for your love! Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Canned Foods, and Cash Money. P.S. Always be prepared to defend yourself, your stash, and your family. Start by not speaking about what you have organized to people outside of your in-crowd. ~ Prof. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you, for your love!
Keywords
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