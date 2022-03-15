Ukraine Biolabs Expose Pentagon’s Deadly Programs Pt 2 | BioClandestine & Seth Holehouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Excerpt - click link for the full 1 hour podcast.
https://rumble.com/vxgxtf-the-media-are-panicking-over-biolabsheres-why.html
The discovery of biolabs in Ukraine triggered an explosive response from the media and politicians who scrambled to label it a far-right conspiracy. However, as undeniable evidence has emerged proving the existence of these labs, a much larger—and darker—plot has come to light, with the Pentagon at the center. Could this be the real reason for the frantic cover-up?