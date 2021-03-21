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Useless media, what do you DO here..? | Benny Johnson
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60 views • March 21, 2021
Benny Johnson wonders what the 'useless' establishment media and White House Press actually do, when they run a block for Biden and Biden usually hides from them anyway. - via The Benny Report, Saturdays at 9:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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