Top 20 Ways To Boost Your Immune System ~ Intro & Episode 1

In light of all that's happening right now with CO-VID 19, I felt impelled to produce this serie so you can strengthen your immune system and reduce your chances, and that of your loved ones, of contracting the virus.MUST WATCH story of a man who was resuscitated from coma with Vit C:My favorite kind of Vitamin C:To schedule an online consultation or mail in your hair sample visit:www.soreadyforhealth.comYouTube has shadow-banned many of my videos and crippled the organic reach of my channel. This is how those in power, who have hijacked all major platforms, discourage creators from creating natural health information that they don't want the general public to have access to. If you value the content I share on my channel, please consider sharing my videos as this is the only way they'll get exposure.Subscribe to my weekly Podcast! (Podcasts aren't as censored as all other platforms, yet!) Just search for "So Ready For Health" on any Podcast browser or subscribe to my RSS feed:Your PayPal contributions are what help keep my podcasts and videos alive.Thank you for your continued support!YouTube: nabilinhoInstagram: nabilinhoFacebook: So Ready For HealthMeWe: So Ready For HealthSo Ready For Health © 2020.