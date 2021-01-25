London Mayoral Candidate Brian Rose ARRESTED & BANNED from Lawful Campaigning by Police

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• Rose and campaign team arrested despite ensuring fully digital campaign bus is ‘safest in the country’
· ‘Dangerously vague’ election guidance threatens fair vote, says Rose
London Mayor candidate Brian Rose has accused the Prime Minister of ‘undermining democracy’ after Rose and his campaign team were arrested while campaigning in London yesterday (Sunday 24 January).
Rose is using a Covid-secure, fully digital battle bus to visit the city’s 32 boroughs ahead of the scheduled May elections – allowing the public to communicate with him via social media but with the public kept off the bus itself.
While the bus was parked legally in Southwark on Sunday morning, a large group of City of London police descended on Rose’s team, arresting them and issuing £200 fines.
At the time, Rose was recording a piece to video, while social distancing. His team produced the relevant parking and filming permits, but was informed that ‘campaigning was not a necessary reason to be out of your homes’, despite the police being told that other political parties have continued to operate leafleting activities throughout the lockdown.
The lockdown regulations (the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions Regulations 2020) include express exceptions for people to leave the house and gather in groups where engaging in voluntary work (as our campaigners were) or working (as the production team were)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYSHASfu5oE&;feature=youtu.be
London Real