The Graphic Bible

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/graphic-bible More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
A report and comment on religious trends and events being covered by the media. This week’s item is from The New York Times, February 10, 2008, with a headline: The Bible As a Graphic Novel With A Samurai Stranger Called Christ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.