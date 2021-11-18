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Jupiter Reveals The Messiah
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128 views • November 18, 2021
Modern telescopes, imaging cameras and spacecraft have allowed us to get a close-up view of Jupiter that previous generations could only dream of.
Every ancient civilization looked at Jupiter as their supreme god. To the Romans it was Jupiter, to the Greeks it was Zeus, to the Babylonians it was Marduk, and to the Canaanites it was Baal.
They were all wrong! Now, we know the secret that Jupiter has held all along . . . it is representative of the true Messiah!
And it shall come to pass That whoever calls on the name
Yehovah shall be saved.
How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed?
And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard?
And how shall they hear without a preacher?
But I say, have they not heard? Yes indeed:
(The stars and planets have spoken about Him!)
The heavens declare the glory of God;
and the firmament proclaims the work of his hands.
Their voice is gone out into all the earth,
and their words to the ends of the world.
(Romans 10:13-18) (Joel 2:32) (LXE Psalm 19:1-4)
Music
Juno Flyby and Final Credits
Four Elements (Calm)
by Grégoire Lourme
https://www.jamendo.com/album/177700/four-elements
Year: 2018
License: Personal
jamendo.com
Signs From Heaven Video Channels
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/revelation
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-602215
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
Every ancient civilization looked at Jupiter as their supreme god. To the Romans it was Jupiter, to the Greeks it was Zeus, to the Babylonians it was Marduk, and to the Canaanites it was Baal.
They were all wrong! Now, we know the secret that Jupiter has held all along . . . it is representative of the true Messiah!
And it shall come to pass That whoever calls on the name
Yehovah shall be saved.
How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed?
And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard?
And how shall they hear without a preacher?
But I say, have they not heard? Yes indeed:
(The stars and planets have spoken about Him!)
The heavens declare the glory of God;
and the firmament proclaims the work of his hands.
Their voice is gone out into all the earth,
and their words to the ends of the world.
(Romans 10:13-18) (Joel 2:32) (LXE Psalm 19:1-4)
Music
Juno Flyby and Final Credits
Four Elements (Calm)
by Grégoire Lourme
https://www.jamendo.com/album/177700/four-elements
Year: 2018
License: Personal
jamendo.com
Signs From Heaven Video Channels
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/revelation
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-602215
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
Keywords
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