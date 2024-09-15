CFR U.S. Ambassador to U.N. announces U.S. support for 3 changes to the National Security Council

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l43uN9DhimI





Sept 12 2024

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. announces U.S. support for 3 changes to the National Security Council





https://usun.usmission.gov/remarks-by-ambassador-linda-thomas-greenfield-at-the-council-on-foreign-relations-on-the-future-of-multilateralism-and-un-reform/





Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield discusses the future of multilateralism and U.S. commitments to reforming the United Nations Security Council to be more inclusive, representative, and legitimate.





Speaker

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. Department of State; CFR Member





Presider

Elise Labott

Edward R. Murrow Press Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations; @EliseLabott