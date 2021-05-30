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Will vaccinations really end the pandemic? Warning call from the “Wochenblick” (Austrian Weekly)
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80 views • May 30, 2021
Elsa Mittmannsgruber, editor-in-chief of the Upper Austrian magazine Wochenblick warns: "No end to the pandemic!" The vaccination rather unleashes the virus as opposed to stopping it. Through the vaccination comes the real pandemic, which serves the rulers to rebuild society without resistance - in the sense of the "Great Reset"
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