Were the COVID Shots Venoms? And Monoclonals Antivenoms? Dr. Bryan Ardis Part 2 | Ep 97

In Part 2 with Dr. Bryan Ardis, he shares his shocking data behind his discoveries of numerous snake and animal venoms found in COVID patients and even the vaccines. Dr. Ardis shares his findings linking monoclonals as antivenoms on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. As well as, links to various kinds of animal venom reactions that correspond with various COVID shot adverse reactions, like myocarditis, guillain barre syndrome, respiratory failure and death.
The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
