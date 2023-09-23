Create New Account
Who Is The Online Safety Bill Really Protecting? - David Icke Talks To Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
Published Yesterday

David Icke


When it comes to the online safety bill, what better person to talk to about censorship and freedom of speech, than someone booted off multiple media platforms, and banned from Europe, Australia, and if we’re honest, multiple other nations should he attempt to travel to them.

Watch the full show at https://www.ickonic.com

free speechcensorshipukcontroldavid ickeinformationgareth ickeonline safety bill

