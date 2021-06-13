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Dr Roger Hodkinson talks to a proper journalist- Anna Brees about dangerous covid vaccines
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270 views • June 13, 2021
Dr Roger Hodkinson talks to a proper journalist- Anna Brees.
Please watch this video. Share it, save it and do whatever it takes to get it out there. It has already been censored and banned on YouTube so put it where you can. We are heading for one of the biggest human catastrophes in history, don't pretend it isn't happening and look the other way.
Please watch this video. Share it, save it and do whatever it takes to get it out there. It has already been censored and banned on YouTube so put it where you can. We are heading for one of the biggest human catastrophes in history, don't pretend it isn't happening and look the other way.
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