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Private School Founder Fights Children Mask Mandates and Their Harmful Effects
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85 views • September 02, 2021
EVERY single "teacher" allowing or forcing our kids to wear a muzzles, social distancing and other sick satanic rules and restrictions should be sentenced to life imprisonment without trials. Period!
CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN
We need people like Leila Centner inevery city worldwide!
Leila Centner joins guest host Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The Alex Jones Show to break down how her school is taking a stand against mask mandates for children.
Leila Centner - https://centneracademy.com
Dr. Andrew Kaufman - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
source:
InfoWars
CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN
We need people like Leila Centner inevery city worldwide!
Leila Centner joins guest host Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The Alex Jones Show to break down how her school is taking a stand against mask mandates for children.
Leila Centner - https://centneracademy.com
Dr. Andrew Kaufman - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
source:
InfoWars
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