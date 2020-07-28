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DOCTOR OFFERS $200,000 TO ANYONE WHO CAN PROVE HYDROXICHOLOQUINE IS NOT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE
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670 views • July 28, 2020
SEE EXAMPLE HERE: https://www.minds.com/media/1134666320863715328
2 excerpt video LYING FAUCI/BIRX AND BIG PHARMA - DOCTOR OFFERS $200,000 TO ANYONE WHO CAN PROVE HYDROXICHOLOQUINE IS NOT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE
If this doctor is not Big Pharma or Vaccine Manufacturer wanna-be – He seems potentially an excellent choice to lead America out of this deadly, corrupted heap of foolishness – America as devolved into to OVER THE HYSTERIA FIRST VIRUS SOLUTION
EXCERPT FROM
BREITBART NEWS - CHANNEL
JULY27 2020 specific dr. info must be researched) (
Frontline Doctors Discuss Lockdown Consequences, Hydroxychloroquine, and “Following the Money”
https://streamable.com/1jb09e
DOCTOR FROM AFRICA – has worked with Hydroxychloroquine her entire life – and is a safe drug used as preventive medicine.
Looks like many interesting and solid data research represented at this conference.
EXCERPT FROM
BREITBART NEWS - CHANNEL
JULY27 2020 ( specific dr. info must be researched)
Frontline Doctors Discuss Lockdown Consequences, Hydroxychloroquine, and “Following the Money”
2 excerpt video LYING FAUCI/BIRX AND BIG PHARMA - DOCTOR OFFERS $200,000 TO ANYONE WHO CAN PROVE HYDROXICHOLOQUINE IS NOT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE
If this doctor is not Big Pharma or Vaccine Manufacturer wanna-be – He seems potentially an excellent choice to lead America out of this deadly, corrupted heap of foolishness – America as devolved into to OVER THE HYSTERIA FIRST VIRUS SOLUTION
EXCERPT FROM
BREITBART NEWS - CHANNEL
JULY27 2020 specific dr. info must be researched) (
Frontline Doctors Discuss Lockdown Consequences, Hydroxychloroquine, and “Following the Money”
https://streamable.com/1jb09e
DOCTOR FROM AFRICA – has worked with Hydroxychloroquine her entire life – and is a safe drug used as preventive medicine.
Looks like many interesting and solid data research represented at this conference.
EXCERPT FROM
BREITBART NEWS - CHANNEL
JULY27 2020 ( specific dr. info must be researched)
Frontline Doctors Discuss Lockdown Consequences, Hydroxychloroquine, and “Following the Money”
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