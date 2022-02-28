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The Simpsons: Ukraine/Russia WWIII (Tank Crushes Car Episode) - More Predictive Programming 101
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192 views • February 28, 2022
The Simpsons are at it again and I am not going to show a 'spolier alert' message here, so you will have to watch the video. Someone said it best in the comment section of a previous Simpsons predictive programming episode. "The writer for the Simpsons must be a time traveller". The world is indeed a stage.
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