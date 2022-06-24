Epic Steve Bannon: "Bill Barr, we’re coming for you bro."

Steve Bannon: Bill Barr, we’re coming for you bro. If you would have had any decency whatsoever you would have reached out to Catherine before you smeared her… This is the type of crap that we’re stopping.

You’re not just going to sit there and phone this in, throw in a couple of lines… We’re going to rub your nose in this and we’re going to come after you legally. We’re not just going to sit here anymore…

We’re the rules players. And you’re going to play by the rules too. You’re not just going to come in here with your fat face and just kind of smirk up there. It’s not going to work anymore. We’re not going to tolerate this, we're not going to accept it.