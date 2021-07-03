Dubunking NYT January 6 hitpiece

Time to point out some bias:1. Why does the NYT have to say that anger is based on a lie that the election was a fraud? As if that’s a proven fact? (Actually the fraud is a proven fact.)2. If they had that many people helping and that long to work on it and they are watching infowars how come they only mention 2 deaths (Ashli and Rosanne)? There were 4 or 5 at least.3. If they have footage of Ray Epps next to Tim and they include the part where he says “let’s go” why not include the part where he calls him a “Fed”? If they show him calling for people to storm the Capitol in 2 different locations, why not show him when he is by the front lines twice?4. If they show Samsel talking with Biggs, how come they don’t show Ray Epps talking with Samsel right before they break through the barricades?5. How come they say the Proud Boys are far right nationalists who flash white power signs?The 👌 meme being a white power sign was debunked over and over again for years.6. Why don’t they show anybody who seems like they could be antifa? They mention people were looking for antifa.7. In Trump’s tweet, why do they highlight “viciously” instead of “go home with love & in peace.”?8. How come they have access to Oath Keepers private Walkie-Talkie app Zello audio?Where does that come from?like, comment, share, subscribe!