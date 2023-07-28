VENEZUELA Facing Total Collapse. 429% Inflation, Debt Default, Cash Crisis, Despite Oil Reserves

VENEZUELA is in a state of Total Chaos. The Economy has COLLAPSED with Inflation now at 429% and completely out of control. Venezuela has the LARGEST OIL RESERVES in the World but despite this its people are starving, there are shortages of GASOLINE and MEDICINE, it has DEFAULTED on its debt obligations and the currency has been DEVALUED 3 times which has led to DOLLARIZATION in the Economy. In this video I bring you the full story and discuss what is likely to happen in Venezuela in the next 3 to 6 months.

