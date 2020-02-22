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Testimony of Paul the Apostle - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Preaching 16 Feb 2020
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4 views • February 22, 2020
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Sunday Preaching 16 Feb 2020
Ever Mindful of Where He Came From, the Apostle Paul in Several Passages Speaks of His Personal Credentials and Former Injury to the Church--Always Acknowledging His Past and/or Present to Be Utterly Inadequate to Redeem; Only the Grace of God by Faith in Christ Jesus Can Save. Paul's Life Is Not a Bad Pattern for the Christian, and Every One of Us, In Fact, Should Have Their Own Version of Damascus Road, Arabia, and Peniel.
Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
Sunday Preaching 16 Feb 2020
Ever Mindful of Where He Came From, the Apostle Paul in Several Passages Speaks of His Personal Credentials and Former Injury to the Church--Always Acknowledging His Past and/or Present to Be Utterly Inadequate to Redeem; Only the Grace of God by Faith in Christ Jesus Can Save. Paul's Life Is Not a Bad Pattern for the Christian, and Every One of Us, In Fact, Should Have Their Own Version of Damascus Road, Arabia, and Peniel.
Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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