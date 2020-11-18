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Crazy Governors-Lawsuit Update
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4 views • November 18, 2020
In this episode, we discover how bad the left is in a blind panic. They don't know what to do because the narrative of the election is falling apart. Except for the facts, the left really may have something. At the end of the day, the only thing the left is going to have is a jail cell. The facts, the truth, the affidavits are overwhelming. Dominion software and the higher-ups in the Democratic Party, as well as their henchmen and the fake news media, have all cheated the American voters. So now the Democratic Party is going to run to Plan B, total lockdown. The only problem with that plan is that the American people are not gonna go along with it any longer. Here is where you will see civil disobedience arise as you've never seen before in America. These governors, Rockefeller corporate-controlled, Luciferian's are all playing with the same playbook. A blind man could see what is happening right now in America and the American patriots have held their tongues as well as their actions. We don't believe that's going to last for long.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
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