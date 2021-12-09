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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold -12-08
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1 view • December 09, 2021
80 years go yesterday America was attacked by the Japanese and 2,403 pel people died on that once peaceful sunday and Americans rose up to fight the evil. Today the evil is part of America. and we keep voiting in back into office.
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