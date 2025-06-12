'We'll see what happens' - MAGA or MIGA, which choice?

"Well they are being moved out, because it could be a dangerous place. We'll see what happens." - The "Peace" President?

They [Iran] can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not gonna allow that.

Video from last night, June 11, 2025

How many times does it take for Iran to say that they don't want a nuclear weapon?

Adding:

Last night: Iranian media quoting an Iranian official: No indications of military tension between Iran and Washington.

Iranian media quoting an Iranian official: The American goal is to pressure Iran to make concessions.