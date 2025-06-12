'We'll see what happens' - MAGA or MIGA, which choice?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Well they are being moved out, because it could be a dangerous place. We'll see what happens." - The "Peace" President?
They [Iran] can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not gonna allow that.
Video from last night, June 11, 2025
How many times does it take for Iran to say that they don't want a nuclear weapon?
Adding:
Last night: Iranian media quoting an Iranian official: No indications of military tension between Iran and Washington.
Iranian media quoting an Iranian official: The American goal is to pressure Iran to make concessions.