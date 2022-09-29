GAS ATTACKS: NORD STREAM EXPLOSIONS MEANS ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ARE WW3 TARGETS
World War 3 will advance tomorrow when Russia formally absorbs several Ukrainian territories into the Russian Federation. The event will take place on Friday in Moscow according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. ‘The response should be devastating’ if Russia uses nuclear weapons, the Polish foreign minister says. NATO escalated tensions with Russia today by threatening to retaliate for any attacks on its members’ critical infrastructure.
