'These Patients Deserve To Be Heard' Sep. 17, 2021 (The HighWire with Del Bigtree)

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare providers are required to report certain adverse events (AEs) that occur after COVID-19 injections to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Severe AEs, such as death, inpatient hospitalization, and persistent or significant incapacity, are examples of post-jab injuries that doctors must report.



Apparently, the term “required” has become synonymous with “optional”, at least for COVID injection related adverse events, as the obligation to report such injuries accurately is systematically ignored. Meanwhile, health authorities relentlessly push these experimental and unproven gene therapies on the entire population, continuously repeating the unsubstantiated claim that these injections are “safe and effective.”



Deborah Conrad, a Hospitalist Physician’s Assistant, blows the lid off what is happening in U.S. hospitals behind closed doors. Recorded phone conversations and emails shine a light on the truth that’s been hidden from the American public; hospitals disregard their obligation to report COVID jab-related adverse events.



Mrs. Conrad points out that while healthcare providers get plenty of education about combating jab hesitancy and pushing the shots, they do not receive information about reporting adverse events to the VAERS database. Shockingly enough, they are not told what to do when these jab-injured patients show up in the Emergency Room.