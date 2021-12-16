X22 Report B 12. 15. 21.

Ep. 2653b - First Arrest Will Verify Direction,Marker [9],[DS] Will Fight,We Have More Than We KnowGet The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The OutdoorsUse Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^The [DS] is preparing to fight back, they are now pushing the J6 fake investigation. Schiff changed the texts to fit the narrative, Cheney text reading was a flop. This will boomerang on them. The Durham investigation is moving forward, the path is set. The next phase will be arrests, this will verify the direction. The election fraud is being produced and the [DS] is now in the process of blocking all information. Trump and the patriots know the playbook, countermeasures are in place. We have more than we know.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.