THE UNITED STATES REPO'D AND "PAWNED" VENEZUELA IN ONE DAY

TO STALL TRILLIONS IN REPAYMENT TO THE "TRILLIONAIRES"
Col. Larry Wilkerson (Dialogue Works) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVF2tnlf3BY
President Trump on Machado https://www.youtube.com/shorts/w0H3JW6bj2Y
Donald Trump: “We’ll Run Venezuela” and Take the Oil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrcI46okF4U
Hugo Chavez’s remains bombed https://www.bitchute.com/video/2c1id1bPGijo
Forbes - With The U.S. Debt A Staggering $38 Trillion Dollars, Who Exactly Do We Owe?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2026/01/04/with-the-us-debt-a-staggering-38-trillion-dollars-who-exactly-do-we-owe/
Federal Debt and the Debt Limit in 2025
https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IN12045
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
