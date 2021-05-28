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Propaganda Fried Brains, 5G Style, Greedy Grubbing Good!
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110 views • May 28, 2021
3:56 Dr Cowan What is the Corona Virus
14:31 Aajonus Vonderplanitz What a Virus, any virus, Really is
47:49 Rocco Galati and the Great reset time table.
This virus can only be caught by injection or transfusions and the main distribution at the moment is through the current injection (vaccine), and it was created by the same scientists and elitists that created the aids virus, originally targeting homosexuals. Now the target is everybody not in the Billionaire Club.
The evidence is there. Look it up before it is too late. Governments around the world are leading everyone astray to destruction and death. There are people laughing about the pandemic but not doing anything. There are still a majority that still believe in the government because they are propagandized and thoroughly brainwashed. If you still believe that this virus is natural and can be transmitted person to person other than injection, then I challenge you to watch this video, the whole video. If you are not deprogrammed and still believe in the main stream, watch it again until you see the light because you are losing sight of the light at the end of the tunnel and must seek it out again for your offspring's sake.
14:31 Aajonus Vonderplanitz What a Virus, any virus, Really is
47:49 Rocco Galati and the Great reset time table.
This virus can only be caught by injection or transfusions and the main distribution at the moment is through the current injection (vaccine), and it was created by the same scientists and elitists that created the aids virus, originally targeting homosexuals. Now the target is everybody not in the Billionaire Club.
The evidence is there. Look it up before it is too late. Governments around the world are leading everyone astray to destruction and death. There are people laughing about the pandemic but not doing anything. There are still a majority that still believe in the government because they are propagandized and thoroughly brainwashed. If you still believe that this virus is natural and can be transmitted person to person other than injection, then I challenge you to watch this video, the whole video. If you are not deprogrammed and still believe in the main stream, watch it again until you see the light because you are losing sight of the light at the end of the tunnel and must seek it out again for your offspring's sake.
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