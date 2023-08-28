The Heart of Pharaoh

21:21 Revelation 14:12 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.



James 2:26

For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.



32:48 *40 days

Acts 1:1-3

1 The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach,

2 Until the day in which he was taken up, after that he through the Holy Ghost had given commandments unto the apostles whom he had chosen:

3 To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God:



41:01 * The Lord has no delight in burnt offerings.

Hebrews 10:6 In burnt offerings and sacrifices for sin thou hast had no pleasure.



Scriptures used in this video from the King James Version Bible:



Psalm 95, Hebrews 3:12-19, 1 Samuel 15:22-23, Luke 19:29-44, 2 Corinthians 11:1-4, 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12, John 14:6, Ezekiel 11:16-21, Ezekiel 36:16-28, Jeremiah 17:5, Matthew 28:18-20, John 14:15, John 8:31-32, 1 John 1:9, Luke 3:16, John 3:1-5, Acts 2:38, Acts 2:1-4,



-------



John 14:6

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.



John 10:10-11

10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.



1 Corinthians 15:21-22

21 For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead.

22 For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.



1 John 1:9

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.



Acts 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.



"The invisible cage of gold"! Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"! Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file



Contact: [email protected]



#theheartofpharoah #rebellion #bible