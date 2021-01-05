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The Effects of Emotions in Chronic Illness | Dr. Chris Motley at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019
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3479 views • January 05, 2021
When something goes wrong in your body, you generally feel pain or discomfort. Headaches, inflammation, or an upset stomach are all indicators that something is wrong. But what if you emotions could physically impact your organs? In this clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Chris Motley explains how your emotions tap directly into the body’s nervous system, impacting your physical health. Did you know that the average person thinks up to 50,000 negative thoughts every day? According to Dr. Motley, that results in a sort of “rewiring” of your brain, which can cause acute and chronic disease. Be sure to watch til the end to learn exactly how powerful your emotions are, and why protecting your mental health may be the key to protecting your physical health. And don’t forget to watch Part 2 of Dr. Motley’s presentation, where he’ll explain exactly how to repair and maintain your body’s neural pathways and keep negative emotions from making you sick. You can continue on to Part 2, here: https://tinyurl.com/part2-dr-motley
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About Dr. Chris Motley
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With a successful practice based in Nashville, TN, Dr. Motley has become a leader in non-traditional health care. Committed to treating both mind and body, Dr. Motley addresses many issues the traditional medical community is unwilling or unable to dive into. After receiving his B.S. in biology, Chris Doctorate in Chiropractic with a specialization in Clinical Kinesiology in 2004.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
---------------------------------------
About Dr. Chris Motley
--------------------------------------
With a successful practice based in Nashville, TN, Dr. Motley has become a leader in non-traditional health care. Committed to treating both mind and body, Dr. Motley addresses many issues the traditional medical community is unwilling or unable to dive into. After receiving his B.S. in biology, Chris Doctorate in Chiropractic with a specialization in Clinical Kinesiology in 2004.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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