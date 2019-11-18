EMF exposure in a chiropractor office

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In this video Linda shows you the radiation exposure in a chiropractors office and what you can do to protect yourself if you encountered the same thing.
EMF protection / Shielding clothing / Electrosmog meter
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
High Quality Supplements
https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/supplements/