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⁣ DR. CARRIE MADEJ - TRANSHUMANISM ⁣, ⁣⁣COVID SHOTS, ⁣& DNA
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84 views • May 06, 2021
⁣ DR. CARRIE MADEJ - TRANSHUMANISM ⁣, ⁣⁣COVID SHOTS, ⁣& DNA
" There is a bigger and much Darker Agenda Unfolding"
"They are inverting everything I have ever known to be natural or good. It is by definition, a Satanic Agenda"
"If you think this is Science Fiction you are wrong. They have already done some of this to people in Africa and are tracking the progress so they can bring it here"

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