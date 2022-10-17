Russian Deputy Defence Minister - Colonel General Aleksandr Fomin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths - hold Negotiations in Moscow. 101722

No Translation, but points of interested mentioned are here.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Aleksandr Fomin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths hold negotiations in Moscow

▫️ The parties reviewed in detail the implementation of the project for the exportation of grain from Ukrainian ports in direct connection with the implementation of the agreements on the exportation of Russian agricultural products and fertilisers.

▫️ The interlocutors noted that the possibility of extending the Black Sea Initiative directly depends on ensuring the full implementation of all the previously reached agreements.

▫️ UN initiatives on prisoners of war and the promotion of Russian ammonia to the world market using the available infrastructure were also discussed within the meeting.