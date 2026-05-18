5.18.26: WE ARE BACK LIVE! Talking OH fraud, institutional rot, and the Groypers

Pastor Chris Long of the Ohio Christian Alliance will brief us on what the depth of the fraud looks like in the state of Ohio, and what Ohio officials must do about it! We also look at institutional rot on college campuses, exemplified by commencement addresses! Also, a follow up on Jacob Tilley and the rise of the groyper movement in our state. Join us!



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