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CANNA WORLD EXPO - CFN MEDIA MAZAKALI - PREPARING FOR CANNABIS INVESTORS
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2 views • August 20, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO’S ONLINE WORLD CONFERENCE
CANNA WORLD EXPO is free, fun online infotainment (education & entertainment). A living library of news updates, CWE provides a foundation for building the global cannabis industry. Canna World Expo features 24+ industry experts, celebrities, and news journalists as panel moderators at each online event held in November, April and August.
Canna World Expo sincerely appreciates Frank Lane, President of CFN Media in partnership with Mazakali, for explaining what cannabis businesses need to prepare for when seeking investor capital. CFN Media / Mazakali provide investor matching services.
For additional information, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
To register for the next CWE, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com/register
CANNA WORLD EXPO is free, fun online infotainment (education & entertainment). A living library of news updates, CWE provides a foundation for building the global cannabis industry. Canna World Expo features 24+ industry experts, celebrities, and news journalists as panel moderators at each online event held in November, April and August.
Canna World Expo sincerely appreciates Frank Lane, President of CFN Media in partnership with Mazakali, for explaining what cannabis businesses need to prepare for when seeking investor capital. CFN Media / Mazakali provide investor matching services.
For additional information, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
To register for the next CWE, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com/register
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