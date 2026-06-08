Latvia: French Rafale has shot down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone over Latvian territory for the first time, after the drone crossed into the country's airspace this morning

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A French Rafale has shot down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone over Latvian territory for the first time, after the drone crossed into the country's airspace this morning.
(The Dassault Rafale is a twin-engine, delta-wing, highly agile multirole fighter aircraft designed and built by Dassault Aviation for the French military)