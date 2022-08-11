Mega-Ritual "Rush Hour" - 2012 London Olympics Part 1: Piano-Janus Ritual Productions and Part 15: The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments

In this video, we're featuring a performance from the opening segment of the Closing Ceremony of the hugely significant 2012 London Olympics. This is the first installment in a planned series that explores a piano code that's very closely related to another series we're producing that also features the modeling of stargates. This opening act of the Closing Ceremony also features three ritual transits of Venus (the first of which includes a transit of Mercury), it's another cross-over, so we're also adding this to that very notable series titled: "The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments."

Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoJanus1_TransitVenus15.mp4





Find "The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments" series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#transitvenus





Find "Piano-Stargate" series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode





New Year's Celebration as Time Ritual (12/31/21)

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2021/12/new-years-celebration-as-time-ritual.html





The Dream: T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021 (#12) TRANSIT OF VENUS RITUAL ENACTMENTS

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/01/the-dream-t-mobile-new-years-at-needle.html





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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