⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 March 2024)

▫️ The Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation delivered one mass strike by air-based high precision long-range weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian energy infrastructure and gas production facilities.

As a result of the strike, the work of defence industry enterprises for the manufacture and repair of weapons, military equipment and ammunition was disrupted. All goals of the strike were achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Force' units repelled five attacks launched by units of AFU 57th mechanised inafantry and 95th air assault brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 gun, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Grad MLRS, one Nota electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forcs captured more favourable lines, and hit units of AFU 24th, 53rd mechanised, 56th mechanised infantry, 5th, 92nd assault, 79th, 80th air assault brigades close to Krasnogorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU has lost more than 300 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two D-20 guns, one D-30 howitzer, one D-44 gun, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare, and two artillery ordnance depots.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved situation on the front line, and hit units of AFU 24th, 47th mechanised, 109th territorial defence brigades near Novgorodskoye, Mayorsk, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counterattacks launched by assault units of AFU 25th airborne, 59th mechanised infantry, and 68th jaeger brigades were repelled close to Leninskoye, Tonenkoye, Vodyanoye, Berdichi, and Pervomayskoye.

Up to 300 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station were neutralised.▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation, and launched strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 102nd, 108th, 128th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region). One counterattack launched by assault units of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).The enemy losses amounted to up to 85 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 and one U.S.-made M198 howitzers, and one ammunition depot.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 65th mechanised, 128th mountain assault, and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Rabotino, Kamenskoye, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The enemy has lost up to 50 troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, as well as one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and one D-20 gun.

▫️Operational-Tactical aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged three Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force at the Voznesensk airfield (Nikolayevka region).

In addition, one engagement radar, one battlefield command vehicle, one low-altitude surveillance radar, three launchers of S-300 SAM system, two ammunition depots, one workshop for assembling and storing unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as manpower and hardware of the AFU in 126 areas have been engaged during the day.

Air defence systems have shot down 178 AFU UAVs, as well as 23 HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 580 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 17,951 unmanned aerial vehicles, 492 air defence missile systems, 15,650 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,258 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,594 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,433 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.