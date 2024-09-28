Da'aheh district in Beirut still burning from last night.

Israel dropped more than 80 bombs, each weighing one ton, on the bunker to kill Nasrallah, Israeli media reported.

In addition to the intense airstrikes, Israeli Warships were also bombing Beirut.

Adding:

Joseph Borrell, the European Union's foreign minister, after the attacks in Dahiya:

"We are exerting all diplomatic pressure to bring about a ceasefire, but it seems that no one can stop Netanyahu."

Adding:

⚡️Hezbollah announces the death of Hassan Nasrallah.

Now it's official

⚡️Israeli report: A senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards was killed along with Hassan Nasrallah in an attack in Da'ahia in Beirut.

More:

According to Israeli media The entire Hezbollah chain of command (18 people) has been destroyed by Israeli strikes in recent times. The deaths of Hassan Nasrallah and Ali Karaki remain unconfirmed at this time.

Only one commander, named Abu Ali Rida, remained alive.

And:

Following the assassination of Sheikh Nasrallah, Iran said it could send troops to Lebanon, NBC reports.

"Officials will certainly give permission for the deployment of troops in Lebanon and the Golan Heights," said Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Iran's deputy minister for international affairs.

"We can send troops to Lebanon to fight Israel, as we did in 1981," he added.

and:

The Iranian president, who recently declared his desire for dialogue with the US and the West, said that it was the US that gave the order to Israel to eliminate the head of Hezbollah and said that Washington “will not wash away its responsibility.”

also:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Statement:

The Zionist entity is too small to deal a significant blow to Hezbollah's strong structure. The fate of the region is determined by the resistance forces, led by Hezbollah. Israeli killing of defenseless Lebanese once again proves Zionists savage nature.

The ruling terrorist gang in the Zionist entity has not learned a lesson from its criminal war in Gaza. It is the duty of all Muslims to stand with the Lebanese people and Hezbollah to confront the malicious Zionist entity. Lebanon will make the enemy regret its aggression.

also:

Official: Hezbollah has announced the martyrdom of Secretary-General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah following an assassination operation in the southern suburbs of Beirut. A somber moment for many as Lebanon mourns the loss of a key figure.



and:

The death of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, the Revolutionary Guard commander in Lebanon, has been confirmed.





