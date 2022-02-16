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Super Bowl "not black enough" for the BLM Mob? and HIV- Covid Vaccine Further explained
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365 views • February 16, 2022
Tuesday on Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine, the Super Bowl was not black enough for the woke BLM mob, even with wanna-be-gangster Eminem bending the knee to communism. DeAnna also blasts Australia's Prime Minister for having the gall to blame the vaccine injured for getting hurt or dying after his government pressured them into accepting the bioweapon jab. DeAnna also shares the deets on the HIV-Covid vaccine, and speaks with Kevin, a former homosexual turned Christian. All this and more on Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine, exclusively available through RedVoiceMedia/premium

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Watch Every Episode of Shot’s Fired With DeAnna Lorraine:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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