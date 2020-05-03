Gestapo Alive & Well, Tyranny Rampant: County Sheriff is America's Last Hope w/ Sheriff Mack

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NOTE: Sheriff Mack's website is http://CSPOA.org (not .com as listed in the video)
Sheriff Mack joins the program to discuss the "County Sheriff America's Last Hope", his Supreme Court Case (which he won), and the county sheriff's role in upholding the constitution and American's rights. He founded the organization, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (cspoa), to educate sheriffs throughout the country to better understand their oath and role in preserving American's rights. You can join and support this case @ http://CSPOA.org
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
See additional exclusive interview with Sheriff Mack on my Patreon channel @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Patreons will receive exclusive interviews, research, and discounts on C60gel caps, Tetrogen, & much more!
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