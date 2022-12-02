Is NEW YORK Going UNDER? Are the Events Described Here even Possible for ONE Person to Witness? NO!

"This is a description of events that I MUST bear witness to.. The Other events ( such a Chinati and Grand Junction ) SPEAK For themselves. This WILL Speak For Itself as well. I Must Bear Witness or Break Faith...I WILL BEAR WITNESS... THE KING IS COMING !! The Beginning of the END Is Here.. Prepare the WAY of the LORD.."
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.