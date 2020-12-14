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Like Paul Harvey said, this is the "rest of the story."
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55 views • December 14, 2020
We do have an option to the vaccine. Dr Pierre Kory has the cure to COVID. That is why there has been such a push to get the vaccine out. If there is an option, they can't make it mandatory. In this video I applaude Dr. Kory, but I warn him to watch out for Fauci who has a history ot using toxic and lethal doses of drugs to say that they don't work so it will appear there is no alternative to the vaccine. This man has studies worldwide that view this as a true cure and prophylactic medication. We need to be listening to him and quit even considering these nefarious vaccines. There is light at the end of the tunnel!
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