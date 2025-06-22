© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Xinyu Wang Reaches First WTA Final! 🇨🇳🔥 Berlin Open 2025 Showdown vs Vondrousova
Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang stuns the tennis world by reaching her first-ever WTA singles final at the 2025 Berlin Open! After a dominant straight-sets win over Liudmila Samsonova, she now faces 2023 Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova, who just upset world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. Will Wang complete her dream run.
#XinyuWang #BerlinOpen2025 #WTAFinal #Vondrousova #WomensTennis #TennisNews #WTA #ChineseTennis #TennisHighlights #BerlinOpen #WangVsVondrousova #WTA2025 #TennisUpdate #Sabalenka #WimbledonChampion