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Why Doctors Prescribe Drugs for EVERYTHING
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129 views • May 07, 2021
Dr. Bruce Lipton is a pioneer in Epigenetics, the study of how attitudes and emotions affect biological functions. This is a montage of the highlights of his long-form interview by Brian Rose on London Real. Everyone knows the power of the placebo effect in which the expectation of healing often cures an ailment even though the treatment is a sugar pill. Dr. Lipton extends this concept to what is called the nocebo effect in which negative attitudes and emotions – especially fear and anger – can cause ailments to occur. He excoriates the pharmaceutical industry and the medical profession it controls for treating all ailments as though they were solely related to genes and pathogens, a convenient assumption which justifies the sale of drugs and vaccines that, in many cases, cause more illness then they cure. This five-minute video delivers more facts and insights than most two-hour documentaries, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout. 2018 Sep 26 - Source: Be Inspired - https://youtu.be/KpNZoowANNU/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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