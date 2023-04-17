FLASHBACK: Our Leaders Are Psychopaths (2009)

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-psychopathy/

FROM 2009: They walk among us. On the outside. they're just like you and me, but on the inside they are unfeeling automatons who care only for themselves. They are the psychopaths, and they are in control of our governments, our corporations, our military and all of the positions of power. Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we delve into Political Ponerology, a diagnosis of our politicians and a brief look at the bigger picture.

