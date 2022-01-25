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Australia1 is The New Party: Ricardo Bosi: Lays Out Goals and Game Plan- Let Freedom Ring
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70 views • January 25, 2022
Ex SASR Commander in Australia Ricardo Bosi tried to get the conservative party in Australia to stop the madness. Much like the Republican party in the U.S. they were non-responsive. Thus, the Australia-1 party was born. Well worth the listen to how a GRASS ROOTS political party has NO CHOICE but to take back their country from certain ongoing destruction from within and from external forces.
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