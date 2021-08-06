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Vaxdemic: An Outbreak Caused By Experimental Gene Therapy
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165 views • August 06, 2021
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Notes:
Intro vid: Vax That Thang Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa_gk3X5UEE
Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww
10 November 2020: Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID: https://summit.news/2020/11/10/globalist-klaus-schwab-world-will-never-return-to-normal-after-covid/
Klaus Schwab 'The Humanist' Versus Klaus Schwab 'The Terrorist': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/klaus-schwab-humanist-versus-klaus-schwab-terrorist
Mass Manipulation: How It Works: https://evidencenotfear.com/mass-manipulation-how-it-works-the-saker/
Links to more information:
Book 'Influence', The Power of Persuasion' by Robert Cialdini - all the methods he talks about are being used daily in the news and other media.'
Behavioural Insights Team - Mindspace Doc. https://www.bi.team/publications/mindspace/
Article- The Psychological Attack On the UK, UK Column: https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk
The literature that is given out by the NHS for convincing cohorts:
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
NIH Director Francis Collins: "It May Sound Weird" But Parents Should Wear Masks at Home in Front of Their Unvaccinated Kid: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/nih-director-francis-collins-may-sound-weird-parents-wear-masks-home-front-unvaccinated-kids-video/
NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining, Theatres, Gyms: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nyc-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-indoor-dining-theatres-gyms/3196098/
Australia will Use Military to Enforce Sydney Covid Lockdown – Troops will Knock on Doors to Make Sure Residents are at Home:https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/australia-will-use-military-enforce-sydney-covid-lockdown-troops-will-knock-doors-make-sure-residents-home/
Australians Who Post Anti-Lockdown Content Online Could Face $11,000 Fines: https://summit.news/2021/07/30/australians-who-post-anti-lockdown-content-online-could-face-11000-fines/
The Gestapo is Back in Berlin: 600 Arrests, 1 Dead, Women and Children Beaten in the Street at Berlin Anti-Lockdown Protest: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gestapo-back-berlin-600-arrests-1-dead-women-children-beat-street-berlin-anti-lockdown-protest/
Popular German Newspaper Issues Apology on Covid Deception: https://www.brighteon.com/a1e21534-3c8f-4a2a-b345-0646ec351ee4
Is the CRISPR baby controversy the start of a terrifying new chapter in gene editing?: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/11/30/18119589/crispr-gene-editing-he-jiankui
CRISPR/CAS9 Products - Easy to use gene editing tools: https://www.genscript.com/crispr-products.html?src=google&;gclid=CjwKCAjw0qOIBhBhEiwAyvVcfyX01ApE5YZPtuk_hEl40bu60PihXenGfhWYeMgP3JI8AScSW5zoRhoCCt8QAvD_BwE
WHO issues new recommendations on human genome editing for the advancement of public health: https://www.who.int/news/item/12-07-2021-who-issues-new-recommendations-on-human-genome-editing-for-the-advancement-of-public-health
New Pirate Chain casino: https://piratelife.casino
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://anarchapulco.com
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Notes:
Intro vid: Vax That Thang Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa_gk3X5UEE
Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww
10 November 2020: Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID: https://summit.news/2020/11/10/globalist-klaus-schwab-world-will-never-return-to-normal-after-covid/
Klaus Schwab 'The Humanist' Versus Klaus Schwab 'The Terrorist': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/klaus-schwab-humanist-versus-klaus-schwab-terrorist
Mass Manipulation: How It Works: https://evidencenotfear.com/mass-manipulation-how-it-works-the-saker/
Links to more information:
Book 'Influence', The Power of Persuasion' by Robert Cialdini - all the methods he talks about are being used daily in the news and other media.'
Behavioural Insights Team - Mindspace Doc. https://www.bi.team/publications/mindspace/
Article- The Psychological Attack On the UK, UK Column: https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk
The literature that is given out by the NHS for convincing cohorts:
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
NIH Director Francis Collins: "It May Sound Weird" But Parents Should Wear Masks at Home in Front of Their Unvaccinated Kid: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/nih-director-francis-collins-may-sound-weird-parents-wear-masks-home-front-unvaccinated-kids-video/
NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining, Theatres, Gyms: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nyc-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-indoor-dining-theatres-gyms/3196098/
Australia will Use Military to Enforce Sydney Covid Lockdown – Troops will Knock on Doors to Make Sure Residents are at Home:https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/australia-will-use-military-enforce-sydney-covid-lockdown-troops-will-knock-doors-make-sure-residents-home/
Australians Who Post Anti-Lockdown Content Online Could Face $11,000 Fines: https://summit.news/2021/07/30/australians-who-post-anti-lockdown-content-online-could-face-11000-fines/
The Gestapo is Back in Berlin: 600 Arrests, 1 Dead, Women and Children Beaten in the Street at Berlin Anti-Lockdown Protest: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gestapo-back-berlin-600-arrests-1-dead-women-children-beat-street-berlin-anti-lockdown-protest/
Popular German Newspaper Issues Apology on Covid Deception: https://www.brighteon.com/a1e21534-3c8f-4a2a-b345-0646ec351ee4
Is the CRISPR baby controversy the start of a terrifying new chapter in gene editing?: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/11/30/18119589/crispr-gene-editing-he-jiankui
CRISPR/CAS9 Products - Easy to use gene editing tools: https://www.genscript.com/crispr-products.html?src=google&;gclid=CjwKCAjw0qOIBhBhEiwAyvVcfyX01ApE5YZPtuk_hEl40bu60PihXenGfhWYeMgP3JI8AScSW5zoRhoCCt8QAvD_BwE
WHO issues new recommendations on human genome editing for the advancement of public health: https://www.who.int/news/item/12-07-2021-who-issues-new-recommendations-on-human-genome-editing-for-the-advancement-of-public-health
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